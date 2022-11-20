Narrow escape for rider as moving bike catches fire in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A moving bike suddenly caught fire near Supply chhack under the Moroda block of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Fortunately, the rider escaped on time and was not injured.

According to sources, the bike rider, Ajay Chitrada of Anandapur area, was going towards the market area when suddenly the engine of the vehicle caught fire. He narrowly escaped from the fire.

On being informed, the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flame. However, the bike has completely burnt at that time.

This incident affected the vehicular movement in the area for a brief period.