Narrow Escape For Man And Nephew As Bike Catches Fire In Odisha

Chandbali: A narrow escape for a man and nephew duo as their bike catches fire on coming in contact with a live 11Kv wire. The incident has taken place in Chandbali area of Bhadrak.

The duo was travelling on their bike in the wee hours of night. The bike came in contact with a live 11Kv wire lying on the road and caught fire.

It was to their sheer good luck that they managed to escape unhurt.

According to the locals, the issue of the hanging wire had been brought to the notice of the administration but, the pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

This incident comes close on the heels to the ‘Ganjam Bus Tragedy’ which took place yesterday killing 10 passengers.