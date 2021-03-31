Jajpur: The fire fighters, who were busy with dousing the flames, were narrowly escaped from a big accident as a gas cylinder burst. A fire mishap had taken place in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday afternoon where the fire personnel were engaged when the cylinder exploded.

As per reports, two tea stalls and a betel shop near Manpur over bridge in Danagadi area of the district were engulfed with fire. After getting information, the fire services personnel rushed to the spot and were dousing the flames. When they were busy dousing the flame a gas cylinder caught fire and burst. The explosion was so huge that the whole area simmered.

It was surely a narrow escape for the fire fighters. As we can see in the video, fortunately the fire personnel were a little far away from the place of fire mishap and hence got saved from a big accident.

Someone was shooting the fire mishap and the gas cylinder explosion was recorded on cam as well. Watch here: