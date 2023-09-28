Narrow escape for 5 employees as miscreants set 12 bikes on fire in Rayagada

Rayagada: Unidentified miscreants allegedly set 12 bikes on fire infront of Fusion and Spandana finance office at Tikiri, under Kashipur block of Rayagada district.

Reports say, some unidentified miscreants came around 2 am in the night and locked the gate from outside and set the bikes on fire which were stationed in front of the finance office and fled from the scene.

The employees who were sleeping had a narrow escape.

On being informed about the fire incident, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.