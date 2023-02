Bhubaneswar: Naresh Chandra Mohanty, Ex Zilla Parishad President of Jajpur district in Odisha has been suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect.

By the order of the President, Biju Janata Dal an Office Order released by BJD has been suspended from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with immediate effect for his anti party activities.

