Narcotics control Bureau office opens in Bhubaneswar

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office has been opened in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Monday, said reports.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
ncb office bhubaneswar
Pic credits: Bipul Ray (Google)

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office has been opened in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Monday, said reports.

The Narcotics Bureau has been set up for monitoring of drug trade and cultivation of cannabis  and opium in the state of Odisha.

Must Read

Chiranjib Biswal expresses displeasure after suspension from…

Unique loot in Rourkela, woman gives of gold to negate ill…

Odisha: Loot from Puri Jagannath temple hundi, peon arrested

Reports say, Odisha is now in focus with the cannabis business increasing and the state becoming famous as a hub for ganja across the country.

The Narcotics Bureau has destroyed more than 1 lakh 44 thousand kilos of drugs in the whole of India, said reliable reports.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, a huge amount of drugs and marijuana have been seized from Odisha in the past few days.

You might also like
State

Merger of unit-IX girls high school in Bhubaneswar, protest ensues

State

Constant rise in water levels in Hirakud as rain continues in upper catchment area

State

BJD parliamentary meeting to be held on July 17

State

Allegations against mother-in-law in Bhubaneswar, see details here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans