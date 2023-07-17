Narcotics control Bureau office opens in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office has been opened in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Monday, said reports.

The Narcotics Bureau has been set up for monitoring of drug trade and cultivation of cannabis and opium in the state of Odisha.

Reports say, Odisha is now in focus with the cannabis business increasing and the state becoming famous as a hub for ganja across the country.

The Narcotics Bureau has destroyed more than 1 lakh 44 thousand kilos of drugs in the whole of India, said reliable reports.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, a huge amount of drugs and marijuana have been seized from Odisha in the past few days.