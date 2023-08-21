Narcotic drugs seized in Balasore of Odisha worth Rs.10 lakh, 4 arrested

Balasore: On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, BBSR with the help of Balasore district police near Railway Station Road.

The raid was in the evening against illegal dealing and possession of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended four drug peddlers namely:

1) SkFaiyaz S/o. SkMati of Balubazar PS. Balasore Town Dist. Balasore

2) SkShamshed @ Sonu S/o. Late Sk Manu of Balubazar PS. Balasore Town Dist. Balasore,

3) SkMurad S/o. Late SkMehmood of Balubazar PS. Balasore Town Dist. Balasore,

4) SandeepNayak S/o. Late BhabashNayak of Patrapada PS. Balasore Town Dist. Balasore.

During search contraband brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 01 Kg100 gram (1100gm). One Boxor M/c and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession.

The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused persons were arrested and will be forwarded to the court of District & Sessions cum Spl. Judge, Balasore.

In this connection STF PS Case No.16 dated 21.08.2023 U/s 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985was registered. Investigation is on.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 71 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 116 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 176 drug dealers/peddlers. STF also destroyed 62+ Kg of seized Brown sugar and 136 Qtl (13600 Kg) Ganja in last one year.

General Information:

Chemical name of Brown sugar/ Heroin is Di- acetyl Morphine. It is made from Opium with some chemical like Acteic anhydride etc. It is a prohibited narcotic drug under NDPS Act, 1985.

Punishment for manufacturing/ possessing/selling/ purchasing/ transporting/ importing/ exporting/ using of Heroin/ Brown-Sugar Commercial quantity- 10- 20 Years of imprisonment Plus fine, Medium quantity- up to 10 Years of imprisonment Plus fine, Small quantity- up to 01 years of imprisonment plus fine

Heroin/ Brown sugar/ Diacetylmorphine Commercial quantity – 250 Gram and above Medium quantity- 5 to 250 Gram, Small Quantity- up to 05 gram

Forfeiture of property:

In addition of the above mentioned punishment, all the property (movable and immovable) of the drug trafficker acquired in last six years from illegal business of drugs will be seized and forfeited.