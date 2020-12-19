Narasinghpur Minor Rape Case: Main Accused Arrested, Suspected Mastermind Sub-Inspector Suspended

Cuttack: Prime accused of the sensational Narasinghpur minor girl rape case, Sipu Amant was arrested by the cops today. He was arrested by a team of Narasinghpur Police Station.

With the arrest of Sipu, the number of the arrested accused persons in the case rose to five. Earlier, cops had arrested the husband of the Sarpanch of Saradhapur Grama Panchayat, Sushant Kumar, Sipu’s uncles Tiku aka Shravan Kumar Amant, Bijay Amant, and another relative Prashant Kimar, and forwarded them to the court.

In the meantime, Sub-Inspector of Narasinghpur Police Station, Rabindra Nayak has been suspended for allegedly helping Sipu.

With the request of the Sipu, Rabindra had reportedly detained the minor girl of Narasinghpur area and terminated her pregnancy recently.

