Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and MLA from Balangir, Narasingha Mishra on Thursday urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to convene the State assembly session in August third week to discuss Covid situation and other related issues.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Congress legislature party leader said, “To commbat Covid-19, we extended full support to you, be it adjourning the Assembly or outside the House . Unconditional support was extended to State Government for public intrest. After lapse of more than 3 months, output of all steps taken by the State Government has dissapointed us.”

“Now more than 7000 peoples have been affected in corona virus and every day we find it is increasing alarmingly. No doubt in comparison to some states, our position is better, but at the same time some other states have performed better than us. We have failed to provide medical facilities to large sections of people. Reports from Ganjam shows that in rural area, Medicine Shops are closed as a result people are not getting Medicines. Doctors are not available in PHC and CHC. Dist Administration does not take action against shop owners and doctors. Even in Bhubaneswar doctors are afraid of recording Blood Pressures of patients a. in my district of Bolangir, Doctors do not come to the Hospital and also are not available in PHC & CHC,” read the letter.

Mishra further wrote that unemployment has become a major problem. “People’s Representatives are not being taken into confidence. It is therefore necessary to convene the Assembly session by 3rd week of August 2020 to discuss various problems of people and try to find out solutions jointly for welfare of the State. It may be noted, when we adjourned the Assembly in mid- March, we were assured that the House would be reconvened at an early date,” it added.

To date, as many as 7545 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, out of which 27 persons have lost their lives due to COVID and a total of 5502 persons have been recovered from the deadly disease.

The COVID active cases in the state stood at 2008 when the lat reports came in.