Nandankanan Zoological Park to conduct competitions on World Elephant Day, here’s how to participate

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirt of the State capital city will conduct different competitions on the World Elephant Day tomorrow.

The World Elephant Day is observed to emphasis the urgent need to save Asian and African elephants. On World Elephant Day, the park has planned to organise various online and offline competitions to engage visitors to understand the need to conserve elephants.

All participants will receive e-certificates and the top three positions shall receive merit certificates and prizes for these competitions.

On this auspicious occasion, elephants of the zoo shall receive a special treat of feeding enrichment as coconut, banana, sugarcane, maize, watermelon, and apple. The mahouts of Nanadankanan shall be felicitated for their dedicated work managing captive conditions.

An on-the-spot quiz competition is organised for the visitors based on elephants which the zoo volunteers will coordinate.

A Keeper’s Talk is scheduled for the visitors in the evening.

A signature campaign will be observed where visitors shall leave a message on elephant conservation.

Besides, these offline events, online events like painting and slogan competitions shall be organised. The painting competition is categorized as:

Junior Group (aged below 18 years) with the theme of “Elephant in our culture.”

Senior Group (aged 18 years and above) with the theme of “Elephant in our ecosystem.”

The slogan competition is kept open for all age groups to showcase their passion and may upload their powerful slogan in Odia, Hindi, or English in less than 20 words.

To participates in the following completions, one can visit the Nanadankanan website www.nanadankanan.org and upload their paintings and slogans.

The participants may mark their calendar for August 12, 2023, and to submit their artwork and slogan between 10 AM and 5 PM.