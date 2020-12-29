Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park celebrated its 61st Foundation Day in Bhubaneswar today. The safari bus stand along with the exit gate has also been inaugurated in the wildlife park.

The function was attended by Minister of Forest and Environment Bikram Keshari Arukha, MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest & Environment Department Mona Sharma, PCCF Hari Shankar Upadhyay, and Nandankanan Director Shashi Paul.

Almost 30 lakhs of people visit the zoological park every year. Nandankanan suffered a significant damage due to the cyclone Fani in 2019.

Before the corona pandemic hit the people of Odisha, around twenty-six lakh fifty thousand people visited the zoo till March 15 2020.

There are about 3800 animals present in the zoo which includes 157 different species. About 25 new animals have been brought to the zoo this year.

In the coming New Year, many new animals will be brought to the zoo from Jaipur and Mizoram.

At least 300 animals have been adopted by various organizations including people from states like Delhi Punjab and Haryana through online mode. Even few school going children have also adopted animals from the zoo from their pocket money savings.

The central government has planned to make 10 zoological parks of India into world-class level wildlife parks, where Nandankanan is one among these 10 selected ones.

A brochure and a calendar have also been unveiled.

The caretakers who dedicated took care of all the animals in the zoo during the pandemic lockdown have also been rewarded.

An online poll had been called for the naming of two white tigers born on January 9 last year. People from different places voted for 550 names where 250 people voted for the name Luv-Kush. The cubs have been named as Luv-Kush according to the voted poll.