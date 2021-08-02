Nandankanan Zoo to reopen for visitors from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar will reopen open for visitors from tomorrow (August 3). The zoo was closed since last three months in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, informed the director of Nandanakanan, Manoj Mohapatra.

Reportedly, the tourists can only view the animals from distance. The lion safari will be closed for the viewers.

The visitors will go through thermal scanning at the entrance. The social distancing norms will be strictly monitored by the authorities.

People over the age of 75 and kids below 10 years of age will not be allowed. The visitors suffering from symptoms like cough, cold, fever, etc., will also be not allowed.

The visitors are advised to carry their own food into the zoo.