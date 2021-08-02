Nandankanan Zoo to reopen for visitors from tomorrow

By WCE 7
nandankanan zoo reopen

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar will reopen open for visitors from tomorrow (August 3). The zoo was closed since last three months in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, informed the director of Nandanakanan, Manoj Mohapatra.

Reportedly, the tourists can only view the animals from distance. The lion safari will be closed for the viewers.

Related News

Bhubaneswar’s iconic warrior-horse statue will not be…

Gold price decreases for second consecutive day in…

The visitors will go through thermal scanning at the entrance. The social distancing norms will be strictly monitored by the authorities.

People over the age of 75 and kids below 10 years of age will not be allowed. The visitors suffering from symptoms like cough, cold, fever, etc., will also be not allowed.

The visitors are advised to carry their own food into the zoo.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Covid R-Value less than 1: DMET Director CBK Mohanty

State

Miscreants loot gold, huge amount of cash from businessman in Phulbani of Kandhamal

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM Naveen congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team on…

State

Higher educational institutions including technical colleges in Odisha likely to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.