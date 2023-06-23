Nandankanan Zoo to get world class facilities under 5T initiatives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the State Forest Department’s proposal for transformation of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) to a world-class zoo under the 5T initiatives.

According to reports, the developmental work at Nandankanan will be done in two phases. While the first phase of development work will be carried out between 2023 and 2025, the second phase will be done from 2025 to 2028.

In the first phase, Nandankanan and Botanical Garden will be developed and in the second phase the night safari, safari complex and other facilities will be developed at nearby Choodanga forest.

As approved by the CM, the plan for the development of the zoo under the 5T initiatives will have additional improved visitor facilities, modern frontage and landscaping, tunnel aquarium, water bird aviary with new animals from abroad, immersive enclosures and nature education for children.

While approving the proposal, Naveen Patnaik advised to complete the work within the stipulated time frame and directed to completely ban the use of plastic in Nandankanan.

Notably, Patnaik had ordered to prepare a plan for the transformation of Nandankanan while reviewing the forest department on May 23.