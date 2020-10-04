Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park , a famous tourist spot in Bhubaneswar reopens for the visitors today after the closure for over six months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Thermal scanning and sanitisation of all visitors are being done, The premises of the whole zoo were also sanitised properly.

A special SOP adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines has been made for the reopening of the zoo.

Here are the guidelines for the tourists issued by the Zoo authorities visiting Nandankanan Zoo:

Entry in to the zoo shall not be allowed without mask.

The visitors allowed for entry into the zoo should not have cough, cold or fever. They should undergo body temperature scanning and any other test insisted at entry gate.

Senior citizens and persons with infants shall be advised not to visit the zoo.

The security personnel and the zoo staff engaged at the entry gate and other areas inside the zoo premises should guide the visitors to avoid congregation and advise them to use hand/wash, sanitizer provided at different utility areas.

Visitors should maintain social distance on the zoo premises and avoid touching barricades and other surfaces.

Visitors should neither spit nor chew tobacco and other prohibited products.

Canteen and cafeteria staff should follow social distancing norms. They are advised to serve food in disposable containers instead of utensils

The zoo guides have to follow all safety guidelines and must wear mask and face shields and hand gloves while taking the visitors on zoo tour.

Visitors are encouraged to carry their own drinking water and avoid bringing catables with them to the zoo.

All the indoor exhibits like Zoo Aquarium, Walk through Aviary, Nocturnal House and Zoo library should be regulated for visitors.

The zoo is home to about 1660 individual animals representing 166 species, including 67 species of mammals, 81 species of birds, and 18 species of reptiles.