Nandankanan to resume ropeway rides from February 15

Bhubaneswar: An official announced that beginning on February 15, visitors to Nandankanan Zoo can once again ride the ropeway.

By February 10, the company responsible for the ropeway’s installation will turn it over to the management of Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The project is finished, and work is currently being done to install the cabin. According to the official, the first phase would see the installation of four cabins for guests. Later, eight additional cabins will be added in two phases.

After the installation of 12 cabins, approximately 500 people can ride the ropeway in an hour.

In 1994, a ropeway was built to transport visitors from the zoo to the botanical garden, going over Kanjia Lake. It is one of the key attractions for people who visit the zoo.

Nandankanan Zoological Park is a 437-hectare zoo and botanical garden in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. Established in 1960, it was opened to the public in 1979 and became the first zoo in India to join World Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2009.