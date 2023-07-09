Nandankanan lion safari bus carrying passengers falls into ditch

The fear-stricken passengers were trapped inside the bus for almost an hour as a lion continued to roam around the bus.

Cuttack: In a recent incident at Nandankanan, a bus carrying passengers loss its balance and fell into a ditch.

The bus and its passengers were left stranded for almost two hours. The bus carrying almost 30 passengers was on a lion safari tour when the accident happened.

The passengers were trapped inside the bus for almost an hour as a lion continued to roam around the bus. This caused a lot of fear and panic among the occupants of the bus.

The concerned authorities were immediately informed about the accident and necessary measures were taken. The lion was relocated to a safe location, after which the passengers were safely rescued.

The incident of the lion safari bus falling into a ditch left the passengers panic-stricken. However, no injuries were reported during the incident.

 

