Nandankanan Celebrates 60th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park today celebrated its 60th foundation day and two new enclosures were inaugurated on this occasion.

Three exotic primate enclosures have been created over an area of 281.25 sq.m.with a total expenditure of Rs. 20 lakhs from the society budget of Nandankanan to house three exotic primate species namely; Tufted capuchin, Red hand tamarin and Common squirrel monkey.

Besides an Indian wolf enclosure was created over an area of 1087 sq.m. with a total expenditure of Rs. 53.84 lakhs. The enclosure has an exhibit area of 207sq.m. with species specific enrichment, two back kraals, 6 retiring cells and keeper’s corridor

“During last sixty years journey, Nandankanan witnessed lot of changes and improvisation. The journey begins with 11 animals and ended with 3600 animals of 158 species that where we stand at present,” said a zoo official.

The zoo has the distinction of becoming the first zoo in the world where white tiger and melanistic tiger born in captivity. Similarly it has made a step forward becoming first and only zoo in the world to carry out conservation breeding programme of Indian Pangolin.

“The zoo has also created a history for release of nearly eight hundred Gharial crocodiles in its natural habitat under species recovery programme and this process is continuing now. Vulture conservation has also added to its feather during the year 2018,” added the official.