Nandankanan authorities issues an alert for visitors, check details

By WCE 3
nandankanan zoo
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park on Friday issued an important alert for the visitors. Zoo authorities have issued a notification saying that the zoological park and the State Botanical Garden situated in it would remain closed for two days a week.

“Keeping in view of COVID-19 guidelines and for the public interest the Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden will remain closed for visitors on every Saturday and Sunday till further order,” said the notification.

“The zoo and State Botanical Garden will remain open from Monday to Friday at usual timings 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM for the visitors,” it added.

The authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park also advised the visitors to follow the COVID appropriate behavior and obey the guidelines issued from time to time by Odisha government and Nandankanan authority.

