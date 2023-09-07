Odisha: Nanda Ustav to be celebrated at Jagannath Temple in Puri today

Puri: The holy festival of Nanda utsav in Puri Jagannth temple is slated to be celebrated today that is on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that Janmashtami was celebrated all over Odisha on Wednesday at midnight. It was at this very moment that Sri Krishna left his heavenly abode and came to the earth.

In the evening according to the ritulals of Nanda utsav in Puri Jagannth temple the Mahajan Sevayats will bring the Ramakrishna and Madanmohan statues from the south of the temple and make them sit on the Jagmohan Doli (swing). After the Mailam and other rituals are done, Shathi and Markandi puja will be performed in the presence of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra.

After the mangalaarati and bandapana, the statue of Goddess Durga will be brought from the Bhandaraghara and palaced besides the Ramakrishna and Madanmohan statues who were sitting on the swing.

They will be brought down and placed on the bed. Later a few rituals will be performed near te snana mandap and then there is a tradition of informing that a son has been born. This signifies the birth of lord Sri Krishna.