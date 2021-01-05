NALCO Recruitment 2021: Online Application For Several Posts Invited; Check Details

The National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), with its present turnover of more than Rs 8426 Crores, is looking for committed, promising, and result-oriented candidates to join the organization. It has invited applications for several vacant posts.

The interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts in the prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.

Vacancy details:

Last Date for Application: January 31, 2021

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts of the Superintendent (JOT), Operator (Boiler) Gr. III, Operator(Boiler) Gr. II, Operator (Boiler) Gr. I must have passed Matriculation/ equivalent or ITI and possessing 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency issued by Government.

On the other hand, the candidates who wish to apply for the vacant posts of Operator (Boiler) Gr. III, Operator(Boiler) Gr. II, Operator(Boiler) must have passed Matriculation/ equivalent or ITI and possessing 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency issued by Government.

Salary:

Emoluments & Other Benefits:

The company offers one of the best compensation packages as far as Cost to Company (CTC) is concerned with the opportunity of merit-oriented advancement in a professionally managed organization focused on growth.

Candidates selected for the post of Skill Upgradation Practical Training (JOT) will be required to undergo, on-the-job training, for a period of 12 months. During the training period, they will be paid stipend of Rs.12000/- per month. After successful completion of a one-year SUPT, induction would be made to Jr. Operative Trainee (JOT) for a period of 18 months. During the training period, they will be paid stipend of Rs.15000/- per month for the first 12 months and Rs.15500/- per month for the remaining six months of training. During the period of training they will be eligible to get medical facility (indoor & outdoor) for self only in Nalco Hospital. On successful completion training, they shall be considered for placement into regular employment in T0 grade with pay scale of Rs.29500-3%-70000/- along with all emoluments applicable to regular employees. Other benefits as per the Rules of the Company shall be also applicable.

Selection Process

The applications shall be scrutinized as per the requisite criteria as specified in this advertisement and the eligible candidates shall be shortlisted for the written test and/or trade test.

If trade test is applicable along with written test, the weightage of Written & Trade Test shall be 60% and 40% respectively.

Based on the performance in the written test and/or trade test, the organizational requirement, the vacancies in the discipline, and reservation points as per the Presidential Directives, the candidates will be selected. Page 3 of 7

Mere meeting the advertised specification does not entitle a candidate to be called for Written / Trade Test. The management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards/criteria by taking into account the standard of qualification and/or experience to restrict the number of candidates for assessment.

The interested who want to apply for the above posts can click here to read the official notification.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking here.