Bargarh: Paikmal Police seized the nude dead body of a woman from the Chheliamal forest under Padampur area of Bargarh district in Odisha on Friday.

After getting a tip off about the body from the locals Police rushed to the spot and carried out the preliminary investigation with the help of the scientific team.

While identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained her age seems to be in between 32 to 35 years.

As per police the body has grievous hurt mark on its head. Besides, it was found nude. Hence the case is prima facie seems to be a case of rape and murder. However, further investigation on the case is underway. Police have sent the body for autopsy.