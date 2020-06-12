Naked dead body of woman found in Padampur forest

Naked body of woman seized from forest in Odisha’s Bargarh: rape, murder suspected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bargarh: Paikmal Police seized the nude dead body of a woman from the Chheliamal forest under Padampur area of Bargarh district in Odisha on Friday.

After getting a tip off about the body from the locals Police rushed to the spot and carried out the preliminary investigation with the help of the scientific team.

While identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained her age seems to be in between 32 to 35 years.

As per police the body has grievous hurt mark on its head. Besides, it was found nude. Hence the case is prima facie seems to be a case of rape and murder. However, further investigation on the case is underway. Police have sent the body for autopsy.

You might also like
Nation

Accidentally transferred money to another bank customer account? Know whether you…

State

2 Fishermen Drown As Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi Near Odisha’s Paradip

State

Complete Ban On Raja Festival Celebration In Odisha’s Ganjam

State

2 New COVID19 Positive Cases In Bhubaneswar, Informs BMC

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.