Jajpur Road: Following the video of the Nagin dance by cops of Panikoili Police Station in Jajpur district of Odisha went viral action has been started. Sub Inspector of Panikoili PS Sanjay Das has been suspended, informed Jajpur SP Rahul PR on Tuesday.

The superintendent of Police, Jajpur also informed that further investigation of the matter is underway.

It is to be noted that the video of a woman cop and three other policemen seen dancing with holi colours smeared on their police uniforms went viral recently on social media. It was later known that the cops were dancing in Panikoili Police station in Jajpur district. Accordingly action has been taken today in this regard.