Puri: The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and his siblings begins today sans devotees due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nagarjuna Besha is an annual celebration that takes place at Jagannath Temple in Puri, where the deities take on the form of the warriors.

The deities will be adorned in headgear and hold arrows, bows, plough, wheel and mace to signify the role of the warriors.

It is held during the month of Kartika when the Panchuka( last five days of the Kartika Month)is observed for six days.

It is learnt that the besha is celebrated to commemorate the killing of Shahasrajuna by Parasuram. It is the celebration of the victory of good.

This event is to happen after a lapse of 26 years. The last Nagarjuna Besha celebration was observed on November 16, 1994.

On Thursday, the Puri administration have clamped Sec 144 of the CrPC in parts of the city to stop the gathering crowds in front of the temple.