Nagarjuna Besha Of Lord Jagannath Begins Today

By WCE 1

Puri: The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and his siblings begins today sans devotees due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nagarjuna Besha is an annual celebration that takes place at Jagannath Temple in Puri, where the deities take on the form of the warriors.

The deities will be adorned in headgear and hold arrows, bows, plough, wheel and mace to signify the role of the warriors.

It is held during the month of Kartika when the Panchuka( last five days of the Kartika Month)is observed for six days.

It is learnt that the besha is celebrated to commemorate the killing of Shahasrajuna by Parasuram. It is the celebration of the victory of good.

This event is to happen after a lapse of 26 years. The last Nagarjuna Besha celebration was observed on November 16, 1994.

On Thursday, the Puri administration have clamped Sec 144 of the CrPC in parts of the city to stop the gathering crowds in front of the temple.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Rises Again In Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Remains Stable On Friday

State

737 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 3,08,839

State

Odisha State Working Journalists Welfare Fund Rules-2006 amended

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.