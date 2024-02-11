Nabrangpur MP Ramesh Majhi car meets with accident, sustains minor injuries

Umerkote: Nabrangpur MP Ramesh Majhi sustained minor injuries after his car meets with an accident near Durgaguda in Umerkote late night on Saturday.

According to report, the car in which Majhi was travelling to Umerkote after he returned back from Delhi, his tyre burst and lost control over its wheels and skilled to a pit. Following which he sustained minor injuries, his driver and one more person was also injured.

On being informed about the accident, some locals and Umerkote police reached, rescued and rushed him to the Umerkote District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid.

Till the last reports, Majhi has returned back to his home after treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.