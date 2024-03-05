Nabin Odisha Magic Card web portal launched, registration begins; know the benefits

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually launched the Nabin Odisha Magic Card web portal in Malkangiri district today on the birthday of legendary Biju Patnaik.

Naveen launched the Nabin Odisha Magic Card web portal while Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian was in the district to attended the Nua-O Scholarship Distribution Programme at Sports Complex, Malkangiri.

While distributing the Nua-O Scholarship Sanction Orders to the students, Pandian informed them that 5,069 eligible students from 10 colleges of Malkangiri District will get their scholarships today. Rs 5.19 Crore has been sanctioned for 5,069 students.

What is Nabin Odisha Magic Card?

Nabin Odisha Magic Card is a points- system based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and employment.

It will create a platform for the youth to aspire and achieve their dreams. It will be encouraging and empowering the youth by providing physical and digital access to resources which will help them in their career growth and personality development.

Types of Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

The Nabin Odisha Magic Card will be a “Passport to Prosperity.” Based on points earned through various activities and parameters the cards will be upgraded to Silver, Gold and Platinum level.

The Cards will be allotted and upgraded based on the performance of student in terms of attendance, discipline, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, sports, online courses, personality development courses etc.

Benefits of Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

The Nabin Odisha Magic Card can provide access to various facilities like –

Bus/Train/Flights concession

Access to Phone/ Data recharge and Wi-Fi

e-libraries;

Online Academic courses

Personality development courses and workshops

Coaching Centres and Tuition classes

Skill Development courses

Career counseling

Language courses including Odia and English

“Earn While You Learn” opportunities

Volunteering opportunities

Access to stadiums during the national and international tournaments

Access to Journals and Seminars; Access to tourist places, Museums, etc.

This card will also provide Job and Placement opportunities through sharing of this data with the potential recruiting companies-A LinkedIn type platform for the students to interact with the industry and will integrate with the Start Up ecosystem to encourage the students to aspire to be entrepreneurs and also to provide priority loans for the students under various schemes like Swayam etc. Government will actively engage with the private sector to provide more benefits to the students through these smart cards.

Eligibility for Nabin Odisha Magic Card:

All the students of the UG and PG courses will be eligible.

Where and how to register for Nabin Odisha Magic Card?

The eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting www. magiccard.odisha.gov.in. (Click here for the direct link to the website).

When Nabin Odisha Magic Card will be distributed?