NABET Rankings 2023: KIIT Polytechnic adjudged Odisha’s best yet again

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Polytechnic has been ranked as the best polytechnic in Odisha among all the state and private-run polytechnics by National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), a constituent Board of Quality Council of India (QCI).

The ranking results were declared today by Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education, Government of Odisha.

KIIT Polytechnic secured highest score of 581 and topped the ranking, which was based on 7 parameters. Total 100 polytechnics, both Government and Private, participated in the rankings. KIIT Polytechnic has been ranked as the best polytechnic in Odisha consecutively for the second time in a row.

The rankings of the polytechnics in Odisha were carried out for the first time in 2022. The exercise came against the backdrop of the State Government’s enhanced focus on improving the quality of technical institutes and identifying the best ones that adhere to quality teaching. The rankings were carried out by NABET-QCI and State Council for Vocational Education and Training.

The announcement was met with jubilation by the students, teachers and staff of KIIT Polytechnic. KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta lauded the efforts of KIIT Polytechnic Principal, Dr Tanmay Mohanty, the teachers and staff, saying, the ranking was a big achievement as the institute was adjudged the best among all government and private Polytechnics. He especially extended his greeting to the students for their success.

KIIT Polytechnic was established in 1995 and is widely acknowledged for its high-quality technical education.