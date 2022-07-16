Nabarangpur: Teacher fractures school student’s hand

Nabarangpur: A case of corporal punishment has come to the fore from a school of Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district of Odisha as a teacher thrashed a student that allegedly fractured his hand.

The victim is identified as Aditiya Bagh from standard 7 of Dhodipani High School and the accused teacher is identified as Ramesh Chandra Sunani.

According to reports, Ramesh allegedly thrashed Aditya, who was staying in the hostel, as with a plastic pipe following his fight with a student on July 11, which resulted in severe injury on his left hand.

The school authority however, did not inform about this matter to Aditya’s family. Fortunately, his parents came to visit him yesterday. During his meeting with his parents, Aditya informed them regarding the incident with a teary-eye.

Later, Aditya’s parents took the matter to the headmaster of the school and brought Aditya back home from the hostel.

To give justice to Aditya, his father knocked the door of Chandahandi police station, but he was forced to withdraw the case following pressure from various persons.

However, he field complaint at the police station yet again after knowing that Aditya’s hand was broken, which was known during treatment at a private medical clinic.

Aditya’s father said that he would continue to fight until the accused teacher is punished and the victim gets justice.

Meanwhile, the students alleged that Ramesh Chandra Sunani was under the influence of alcohol while he was beating Aditya.