Nabarangpur sub-collector thrashed

Odisha’s Nabarangpur Sub-Collector attacked by villagers: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau
Nabarangpur: Amid Coronavirus outbreak in the State, Nabarangpur Sub-Collector Bhaskar Raita was allegedly attacked by villagers in Jhadabandhaguda village under Nandahandi block in the district on Thursday.

According to reports, the Sub Collector visited the village along with local CDPO to inquire into the charges levelled by villagers against local Anganwadi worker, Suniti Kumari Bagh.

While the Sub Collector and CDPO were discussing the matter with villagers, some of them allegedly manhandled the officer, locals said.

Earlier, the villagers had allegedly lodged complaint against the Anganwadi worker for not distributing rice, dal, eggs and other necessary items as directed by the State Government in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

On being informed, Nandahandi Tehsildar Himanshu Naik and Nandahandi police reached the village and started investigation into the matter.

