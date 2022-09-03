Nabarangpur scribe narrowly escaped from getting trapped by cyber fraudster girl

Nabarangpur: A senior scribe from Nabarangpur district of Odisha recently escaped from getting trapped by a cyber-fraudster girl. This can be a tip for innocent people to keep them safe from cyber fraud.

As per reports, as usual in cyber traps, a beautiful girl sent message to the scribe on whatsApp. The account from where it was sent had a beautiful profile photo and the user was a girl named Riya Sharma. In the beginning such fraudsters use to send some messages to win your trust. Later, they will make video call where they will exhibit their nudity and ultimately trap you by taking the screenshot. She will then demand money and intimidate that she would make the photo or video viral.

Reportedly, the same thing happened with the scribe. However, by using presence of mind he managed to escape. During the video call he hid his face from the camera. Sanjay Padhi of Dabugan in Nabarangpur district could teach a lesson to the cyber fraudster girl by applying this trick.

The cyber fraudster first wrote ‘Hi’, ‘Hello’ etc. and after winning trust she made a video call where she had exhibited obscene videos. Yet, as Sanjay kept his face hiding, she could not capture his face.

These days such cyber frauds are rampant. However, by applying this trick of hiding your face from getting captured people can avoid falling victim of such honey trap.