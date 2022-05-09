Nabarangpur: Project Director of Watershed Development under Odisha Vigilance scanner

Nabarangpur: Based on credible information, the Odisha Vigilance team on Monday intercepted Laxmidhar Jena, the Project Director of Watershed Development in Nabarangpur (Class 1) and recovered cash of Rs 2,20,000 from his possession.

The Vigilance sleuths intercepted Jena on Nabarangpur–Majhiguda byepass road while he was going to his residence from the office carrying ill-gotten money collected from different sources.

During interception cash of Rs.2,20,000 was recovered from his possession which he could not account for satisfactorily. Following the interception, simultaneous house searches are going on at

His rented residential house at Dream Colony No.1, Majhiguda, Nabarangpur His double-storied residence at Bijipur, Tamando, Bhubaneswar. His house at Singhari Bagicha, Kumutipatna of Balukhand, Puri.

During the house search so far, further cash Rs 1,00,000 was recovered at his residential house at Nabarangpur. Further Rs 3.5 lakh cash was recovered from his Tamando residence. The total cash recovered from his house is Rs 6.7 lakh. Also, 9 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri were unearthed.

Sources said the searches by the anti-corruption teams are continuing.