Nabarangpur: Odisha’s Nabarangpur district has joined the list of coronavirus affected districts of the State as a 20-year-old male from the district has been tested positive for COVID19.

According to Nabarangpur district collector Ajit Kumar Mishra, the 20-year-old male from Dabugam block was put in a quarantine centre after he returned from outside the state. However, his swab test came positive yesterday.

Meanwhile, the district collector has directed the CDMO to take appropriate action for immediate shifting of the patent to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar for his treatment.

Apart from Nabarangpur, 24 other districts of the State have been affected by the deadly virus so far.

