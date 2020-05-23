Nabarangpur covid case

Nabarangpur district reports maiden COVID case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: Odisha’s Nabarangpur district has joined the list of coronavirus affected districts of the State as a 20-year-old male from the district has been tested positive for COVID19.

According to Nabarangpur district collector Ajit Kumar Mishra, the 20-year-old male from Dabugam block was put in a quarantine centre after he returned from outside the state. However, his swab test came positive yesterday.

Meanwhile, the district collector has directed the CDMO to take appropriate action for immediate shifting of the patent to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar for his treatment.

Apart from Nabarangpur, 24 other districts of the State have been affected by the deadly virus so far.

Here is the list:

District                          Positive          Recovered     Active           Deceased

1 Ganjam 322 162 157 3
2 Jajpur 225 71 154 0
3 Balasore 125 42 83 0
4 Bhadrak 98 30 68 0
5 Khurdha 74 48 23 3
6 Cuttack 56 3 52 1
7 Puri 48 4 44 0
8 Kendrapara 40 9 31 0
9 Boudh 33 4 29 0
10 Jagatsinghpur 30 5 25 0
11 Sundergarh 28 23 5 0
12 Nayagarh 27 1 26 0
13 Angul 19 15 4 0
14 Mayurbhanj 14 8 6 0
15 Kalahandi 13 2 11 0
16 Keonjhar 11 2 9 0
17 Balangir 8 2 6 0
18 Sambalpur 5 0 5 0
19 Malkangiri 3 0 3 0
20 Kandhamal 3 0 3 0
21 Jharsuguda 2 2 0 0
22 Dhenkanal 2 1 1 0
23 Deogarh 2 1 1 0
24 Koraput 1 1 0 0

 

You might also like
State

Tragic! 3 brothers die of suffocation in Odisha’s Gajapati district

State

1-year-old girl among 2 tested positive for coronavirus in Jharsuguda

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks PM Modi for cyclone Amphan assistance

State

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi tweets in Odia after returning from Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.