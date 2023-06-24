Nabarangpur: Crores worth cash and properties seized from OAS officer’s premises

Nabarangpur: The Sub-collector of Nabarangpur district is under Odisha vigilance scanner for allegation of acquiring disproportionate assets.

In ongoing search at 9 locations of Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far:

1) One double storeyed building measuring plinth area of total 1942 Sqft. Located at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar

2) 5 plots including 4 in prime area of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar and 1 benami plot at Umarkote, Dist-Nabarangpur, which is under verification.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

3) Total cash Rs.3,02,30,800/-was recovered from residence of Rout at Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur.

Further, Rout seems to have made regular cash deposits in a number of benami bank accounts. Details of one such account opened in the name of an acquaintance in IndusInd Bank, Bhubaneswar has been collected where in Rs.21 lakhs cash deposits are suspected to have been made by Rout from 2019 onwards.

4) Bank & Insurance deposits over Rs.41 Lakhs.

5) 2 four wheelers (Innova & Maruti Swift) & 1 two wheeler (Honda Activa) worth approx Rs.37 Lakhs, out of which cost of Innova car (benami) Rs.29,50,163/- which is under verification.

6) Gold & silver jewelry and household articles worth over Rs.21.35 Lakhs.

Besides, Rout has spent approx Rs.87 Lakhs on Medical education of his daughter and educational expenditure of his son, details of which have been unearthed during searches.

Prasanta Kumar Rout entered into Govt. service as an OAS Officer on 01.07.1996. He worked as Tahasildar in Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore, Bargarh districts and BDO in Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Sundargarh districts respectively. During his tenure as BDO, Bisra Block he was arrested on 06.11.2018 in a trap case for taking Rs. 1 lakh bribe. Then he was placed under suspension w.e.f-06.11.2018. On 18.01.2020, Sri Rout was posted as Addl. Sub-Collector, Nawarangpuur after his re-instatement and continuing there as such till date. Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing.

Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase. On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nawarangpur today i.e. 23.06.2023 at 9 places in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Nawarangpur i.e;

1) Residential double storeyed building located at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

2) Residential house located at Nawarangpur.

3) House at native village Bahudarada, PS/Dist-Bhadrak.

4) Office chamber located at Nabarangpur.

This apart, searches were conducted at 5 other locations of acquaintances of Sri Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur. 9 teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 2 Addl. SP, 7 DSPs, 8 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.

Enquiry is in progress.