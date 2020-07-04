COVID-19 containment zones declared in Nabarangpur
Nabarangpur Collector declares 9 places as COVID-19 containment zones

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Nabarngpur District Administration on Saturday declared as many as nine places in the district as containment zones till the midnight of July 14.

The decision in this regard was taken after 17 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the district, said District Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra.

The containment zones are as follows.

  1. Govt Polytechnic TMC, Agnipur under Nabarangpur Sada block
  2. Jharigam block headquarter village
  3. Buchiguda village under Patri GP in Papadahandi block
  4. Chauriaguda village under Patri GP in Papadahandi block
  5. Badakoilari village under Koilari GP in Dabugam block
  6. Badgaon village under Benora GP in Umerkote block
  7. Deogam village under Benora GP in Umerkote block
  8. Kalinga Model Residential School TMC in Umerkote
  9. SSD Hostel, Kerandimal TMC in Kosagumda block

No public shall be allowed to move into or go out of containment zone. All the inhabitants in the containment zone shall strictly remain inside till July 14.

All shops /establishments/markets and whatsoever nature with in the containment zone shall be remain closed except supply of essential and medical requirements through various teams authorised by the District Administration.

The Officials in respect of essential services/officials engaged in COVID-19 related duty shall show the ID cards issued earlier, if demanded by the Police Authorities on duty.

