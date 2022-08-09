Odisha: 5 narrowly escape as house collapses due to heavy rain in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A family of five narrowly escaped from being crushed under concrete wall as a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Umerkote municipality of Nabarangpur district. According to the eyewitnesses, this was a direct result of the constant rainfall since the past few days.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm. Chandru Harijan and his family had retired for the night after dinner when the whole house collapsed around them.

The neighbours rescued all the family members and took them to the C.H.C. Umerkote by ambulance. The members of the family -Chandru Harijan, Jamuna Harijan, Kartik Harijan, Abhay Harijan, and five year old Kabita Harijan, are all stable now, according to the doctor.

Umerkot police and fire department have reached the spot of incidence and are investigating the situation.