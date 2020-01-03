Nabarangpur: 2 arrested in Gumandali Minor Girl Rape And Murder Case As per the post-mortem report the victim was not raped, Nabarangpur SP

Nabarangpur: After 20 days Police have arrested 2 persons in the Gumandali minor gang-rape case. One of the accused persons is Khadi Bhatara of Pakhnaguda village under Kotpad police limits in Koraput district. The one is Bali Majhi of Gumandali.

As per reports, Khadi Bhatara is the main accused while Bali Majhi had helped him in committing the crime.

As per Police reports, the minor girl had publicly rejected the marriage proposal of Khadi Majhi. And hence to take revenge he had allegedly murdered the victim with the help of Bali Majhi.

On the other hand Nabarangpur SP has said that the deceased was not raped as per the post mortem report.

Notably, the body of a 16-year-old girl was found behind a bush near a paddy field in Gumandali village under Kosagumuda police limits on December 14.

The parents of the girl however alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered by miscreant(s). They lodged a complaint at Kosagumuda police station.