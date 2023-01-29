Naba Das’s postmortem completed, last rites to be performed tomorrow at native village

Bhubaneswar: The postmortem of deceased Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was completed at the Capital Hospital here today.

Naba Das’ postmortem was conducted in the presence of the forensic and crime branch teams. The entire autopsy has been filmed.

According to reports, Naba Das’ mortar mains will be taken from Bhubaneswar to his residence at Jharsuguda at around 11 AM tomorrow. Later, it will be taken in procession to his native village Kherual village where the last rites will be conducted with full state honour.

Three Ministers of Odisha government will remain present during funeral tomorrow.

As per the decision, the national flag will be flown at half-mast in the State capital today and on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral will take place. Besides, there will not be any official entertainment for three days from January 29 to 31.