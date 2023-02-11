Naba Das murder: Narco test of accused Gopal Das completed

Bhubaneswar: In the latest update of the Minister Naba Das assassination case of Odisha, Narco test of accused Gopal Das was completed today at the DFSS Narco laboratory in Gandhinagar of Gujarat.

Following the Narco Test as of now, the accused Gopal Das is not fully conscious. Now Gopal Das will reportedly be under medical observation for a few hours.

As per reports, earlier, Polygraph test of the accused was done on February 9. Yesterday his medical test had been performed. In this test the blood pressure, diabetes and other tests were done on the Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das.

Today the Narco test was done. The answers given during the Narco test is taken as true. On last February 9, his lie detection test had been done.

An eight-member Crime Branch team led by Additional DG Arun Bothra is in Gandhinagar since February 8 to do the Polygraph and Narco tests of the accused.

As per reports, tomorrow the murder accused will be brought back to Jharsuguda.

It is to be noted that on January 29, ASI Gopal Das was deployed at Gandhi Chowk for traffic management as Health Minister Naba Das was scheduled to attend a programme nearby. After some time Naba Das arrived on the spot and when he was alighting from the vehicle Gopal opened fire at the Minister.