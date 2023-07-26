Naba Das Murder: Case transferred to ADJ Court, next hearing on August 8

Jharsuguda: Gopal Das appeared in Jharsuguda District Judge Court amid tight security on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

Gopal Das the main accused in the much-discussed Naba Das murder case, has been produced in the court today. He was taken to the Jharsuguda court under tight security from Cuttack Jail.

Gopal Das was produced in the Jharsuguda JMFC court. After Gopal’s first appearance in the district judge’s court today, Gopal has been sent back to Choudwar Circle Jail after the hearing.

The next hearing of the case is on the August 8. It is to be noted here that Das shot Naba Das in Jharsuguda on January 29, 2023 leading to his death at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

