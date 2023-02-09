Naba Das murder case: Gopal Das’ first round polygraph test competed in Gandhi Nagar

Bhubaneswar: The first round of the polygraph test of Gopal Krishna Das was held at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) in Gandhi Nagar of Gujurat as per the orders of the JMFC-I (cognizance taking), Brajarajanagar.

According to reports, Gopal Krishna Das’ polygraph test will continue tomorrow. This apart, his Narco Test will also be conducted tomorrow after detailed medical examination of the accused.

An 8-member team led by the Investigation Officer (IO) DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora OPS is camping at Gandhi Nagar for the above tests.

Meanwhile, the accused has been taken on further remand of 5 days w.e.f. 08.02.2023 for continued interrogation.

The Forensic Psychological Assessment and LVA Test of the accused also have been completed by the team of CFSL, New Delhi at Jharsuguda on 6.02.2023.

The special Medical Board consisting of Psychiatry doctors has conducted a detail study of the mental health of accused at Jharsuguda. The report is awaited.

The Experts from SFSL in Gandhinagar and the CB team recreated the Crime Scene on 7.02.2023. The team also analyzed the physical clues obtained/collected during investigation of the case.

The Crime Branch team is also verifying and analyzing the financial transaction of the accused and his family matters.

Besides, the documents and evidences collected by various teams are being scrutinized and analyzed to ascertain the motive of the murder.

The detailed service verification of the accused is also being carried out by a team of CB, headed by a DSP.

The ADGP, CID Crime Branch is camping at Gandhi Nagar to personally monitor and supervise the investigation of the case. The investigation of the case is continuing.