Naba Das murder case: Gopal Das’ counsels file discharge petition

Jharsuguda: The counsels of Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das reportedly filed a discharge petition at the District & Sessions Judge Court in Jharsuguda today.

Informing about the development in the case, senior advocate Sunil Swain said that charges were slated to be framed against Gopal Das today. However, it was not framed as we filed a discharge petition after going through the documents of the case and the court accepted it and transferred the case to the Additional District & Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court. Besides, the court scheduled the next hearing on August 21.

“We filed the discharge petition as we felt that the Odisha Crime Branch (which is probing the case) has prepared some false documents against him (Gopal Das). So that he will not be framed wrongfully,” he added.

Earlier today, the investigating agency brought Gopal Das from Choudwar Circle Jail to the Jharsuguda amid tight security and produced him before the court.

On the other hand, Gopal hired Mahesh Jena, Sunil Swain and Naresh Nayak as his counsels to fight the case.

Notably, Das shot Naba Das, the former Odisha Health Minister, in Jharsuguda on January 29, 2023 leading to his death at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.