Naba Das murder case: Gopal Das appoints his own lawyer

Jharsuguda: In the much-hyped Naba Das murder case, the accused Gopal Das has appointed his own lawyer said reports on Wednesday.

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) heard the case today and has scheduled the next hearing on September 21. It is worth mentioning that till now Gopal Das was being defended by the State appointed counsel Naresh Nayak.

From now on, Gopal Das will be defended by Mahesh Jena, said reports. In the much hyped Naba Das death case, charges have been framed against the accused Gopal Das by the Court today.

The accused Gopal Das was presented in the court today under heavy security cover, said reports. He was brought from Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack to the court in Jharsuguda.

The Crime Branch investigated the matter and presented a chargesheet in this matter. After the framing of charges in the matter, the Jharsuguda District Judge Court shall hear the matter.

It is to be noted here that Das shot Naba Das in Jharsuguda on January 29, 2023 leading to his death at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.