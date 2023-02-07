Naba Das Murder Case: DGP, ADG and Justice JP Das reach Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal and Director of Intelligence Sanjeev Panda reached Jharsuguda along with Additional Director General (ADG) Law & Order RK Sharma.

The three senior police officers reached Jharsuguda to review the progress of the investigation into murder case of Health Minister Naba Das. They are slated to meet the Crime Branch officials who are probing the case currently.

Likewise, Retired Orissa High Court Judge Justice JP Das, who has been appointed by the Orissa High Court to monitor the probe, also arrived at Jharsuguda.

He will meet all the senior police officers and Crime Branch team and hold discussions over the progress of the investigation into the murder case. If it is needed he will visit the crime scene, where Naba Das was murdered on January 29.

In a related development to the case, Crime Branch and police officials recreated the Crime scene with Prime accused Gopal Das near Gandhi Chhak in Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda.

