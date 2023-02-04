Naba Das murder case: ASI Gopal Das’ remand period extended

Bhubaneswar: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Residential court today allowed the Odisha Crime Branch to interrogate Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das for another four days.

ASI Gopal Das’ remand period was extended by four days after the Crime Branch, which is probing the case, approached the court to take him on remand to question him further.

Das’ four-day remand period was reportedly ending today and the investigating agency was slated to produce him before the court today.

As Gopal Das’ remand period was extended by 4 days, the investigating team will now produce him before the court on February 8.

On the other hand, Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra today met Justice JP Das, the retired Judge, who is supervising the investigation of the Naba Kishore Das death case. He met the Justice at his residence in Cuttack and informed him about the developments of the investigation.

On January 29, Gopal fired at the Health Minister at Gandhi Chowk in Jharsuguda’s Brajarajnagar leading to his death. The Crime Branch which is probing the case has formed different teams of its officials to ascertain the motive behind Gopal killing the Minister. However, they are clueless of the same even seven days after the incident.