Naba Das murder case: accused Gopal Das produced in Court

Jharsuguda: The accused in the Naba Das murder case that is Gopal Das has been produced in the JMFC court in Jharsuguda on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused had been housed in the second battalion situated near OMP. He has been brought to the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class under heavy security cover.

It is worth mentioning that the 543 pages long charge sheet submitted by the Crime Branch on May 26, 2023 contained a detailed report on the shocking daylight murder of the then Health Minister in Jharsuguda.

The chargesheet had been submitted by the Crime Branch to the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Jharsuguda.

Earlier on March 6, 2023 the Jharsuguda Additional Sessions Judge Court clarified that the lone accused Gopal Das is not mentally unsound.

The court observed about Gopal’s mental health condition based on the report summited to it by the State government-constituted medical board comprising four experts from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

It is to be noted here that the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) of Odisha, following the order of the court, had directed to form the special board, which conducted a mental examination of accused Gopal and submitted the report to the court on February 5, 2023.

It is to be noted here that Das shot Naba Das in Jharsuguda on January 29, 2023 leading to his death at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.