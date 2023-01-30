Naba Das murder case: Accused ASI confesses to crime, Odisha govt urges High Court to monitor probe

Bhubaneswar: Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das has confessed to have killed Odisha Health Minister Naba Das. This was informed by Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra today.

“During interrogation, ASI Gopal Krushna Das admitted to have committed the crime. The Crime Branch will request the court to take him on remand to question him further,” said Bothra while speaking to the media persons.

Meanwhile, the State government in a letter urged the Orissa High Court to appoint a sitting/retired HC judge or district judge to monitor the Crime Branch probe into the sessional murder case.

The Crime Branch arrested Gopal Das, who fired at Naba Das at Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda district yesterday.

The Health Minister was soon rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment in a critical condition. He was then airlifted to Bhubaneswar-based Apollo Hospital as his condition deteriorated. However, died while undergoing treatment yesterday.