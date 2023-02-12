Naba Das murder: Accused revealed truth in Narco test! Check details

Jharsuguda: As per the latest report in the Minister Naba Kishore Das murder case, it has been claimed that the accused Gopal Das had to speak truth during the Narco test. It is to be noted that the investigating Crime Branch team had taken him to Gandhinagar of Gujarat for the Narco and Polygraph tests.

As per reports, the accused Gopal, who had not revealed the truth behind the motive of murder has said everything during the Narco test. Tomorrow he will be presented in the JMFC Court in Jharsuguda.

Reportedly, the Narco test was conducted on the Naba Das murder accused that took about six to seven hours. It has been claimed that during the test the accused told about motive of the murder. During the test the Narco experts at the Testing Centre in Gandhinagar asked fifteen questions to Gopal. The questions were – why he shot Naba Das dead? What is the reason behind the crime? Was there any personal enmity or any other reason? Why he was angry on Naba Das? Why he did not told truth to Crime Branch when he had been taken on remand? Who else helped him in executing this crime? When he decided to kill Naba Das? Had he intimated anybody regarding his decision of killing Naba Das? Why he opened fire? As per reports, Gopal Das answered all these questions during the Narco test.

The Narco test report will be handed over to the JMFC Court of Jharsuguda in a sealed envelope. The video recording of the test will also be handed over to the Court. After the Narco test Gopal was normal. He had been given truth serum for which he was unconscious for some time and was under the observation of the doctors. Earlier though he had said that he shot at Naba Das to take revenge, so far he had not revealed the motive of the murder. Accordingly, his Polygraph and Narco test had been done.

It is to be noted that on January 29, ASI Gopal Das was deployed at Gandhi Chowk for traffic management as Health Minister Naba Das was scheduled to attend a programme nearby. After some time Naba Das arrived on the spot and when he was alighting from the vehicle Gopal opened fire at the Minister.