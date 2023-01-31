Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das to go on a 4-day remand

Jharsuguda: Odisha Crime Branch will take ASI Gopal Krushna Das, the accused of the Health Minister Naba Kishore Das murder case, on a four-day remand.

The Crime Branch while producing Gopal Das before the JMFC Residential court yesterday had prayed to take him on a seven-day remand to interrogate him further over the murder case. However, the court permitted it to take the arrested ASI only for four day.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has formed yet another team consisting of 8 officers led by DSP Basudev Bhuyan to conduct/assist in the investigation and examination of the accused and witnesses.