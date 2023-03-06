Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das not insane: Jharsuguda Court

Jharsugada: In the latest development to the sensational murder of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, the Jharsuguda Additional Sessions Judge Court today clarified that the lone accused Gopal Das is not mentally unsound.

The court observed about Gopal’s mental health condition based on the report summited to it by the State government-constituted medical board comprising four experts from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

It is to be noted here that the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) of Odisha, following the order of the court, had directed to form the special board, which conducted a mental examination of accused Gopal and submitted the report to the court on February 5.

“The person is conscious, alert, cooperative and communicative. He is well groomed with eye-to-eye contact. Rapport is established. Mood and affect-appropriate to the situation. Speech is relevant, coherent and goal-directed. Thought content-no abnormality, perception-no abnormality, orientation-intact, memory-immediate, recent, remote all intact, judgment-intact, intelligence-average, Abstract thinking-intact, insight present. The above observation made by the medical board nowhere it is found that the accused is suffering from mental illness,” read the court’s order (sic).