Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das’ diaries seized; here is all development in the case

Bhubaneswar: In a major development to the sensational murder case of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, the Crime Branch has reportedly seized the diaries of the killer cop Gopal Krishna Das.

During his third day of remand, Das reportedly revealed about throwing handwritten paper in the toilet of Air Port Police Station in Jharsuguda, following which a Crime Branch team carried out a search in the septic tank and recovered 22 pieces of paper chits.

The investigating agency informed that it is taking the assistance of the handwriting experts to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper.

The accused cop has identified these papers and his handwriting, however, it will be further sent to the handwriting bureau for authentication, said sources.

The Crime Branch team also conducted a search operation in the locked official quartet and office desk of the accused at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of the magistrate and witnesses. During the search, some handwritten and printed documents and diaries have been seized.

The agency also recovered the documents from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and the Office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinized by a team of CID-CB.

Examination of injured Jiban Kumar Nayak and other eyewitnesses to the occurrence has been completed by a team, said sources adding that verification of medical treatment records and financial behavior of accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das, his house search at Berhampur is continuing by a team led by DSP, CID CB.

Further investigation is underway.