Naba Das death case: Gopal Das to be transferred to Choudwar jail!

Cuttack: Gopal Das the main accused in the Odisha minister Naba Das death case might be transferred to Choudwar Jail, citing security reasons.

If reports are to be believed, the Jharsuguda sub-jail authorities have allegedly requested the Jail DG to undertake this step for security reasons. On the other hand reports say that, the Jail DG Manoj Chhabra has approved it.

Then the Jharsuguda sub-jail authorities will appeal to the Jharsuguda Court to allow the transfer stating security concerns. Gopal can then be transferred to Choudwar Jail after obtaining the permission of the court, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the prime accused in the Naba Das murder case, Gopal Das has returned to Jharsuguda in Odisha from Gandhinagar in Gujurat after the completion of Narco and Polygraph tests. The killer cop will be presented in the JMFC Court here today.

The accused was brought back to Jharsuguda by road. The remand of Gopal Das will also end today. So, the Crime Branch will also likely appeal for another period of remand of the accused.

As per reports, the accused Gopal, who had not revealed the truth behind the motive of murder had to speak only the truth during the Narco test. Reportedly, the Narco test was conducted on the Naba Das murder accused that took about six to seven hours. During the test the Narco experts at the Testing Centre in Gandhinagar asked fifteen questions to Gopal.

Crime Branch will hand over the Narco test report to the JMFC Court of Jharsuguda in a sealed envelope today. The video recording of the test will also be handed over to the Court.

So far, Gopal Das has not revealed the motive behind the Murder of Naba Das.

It is to be noted that on January 29, ASI Gopal Das was deployed at Gandhi Chowk for traffic management as Health Minister Naba Das was scheduled to attend a programme nearby. After some time Naba Das arrived on the spot and when he was alighting from the vehicle Gopal opened fire at the Minister.